Build-A-Bear follows ‘Pay Your Age’ with new promo

Retail News
Build-A-Bear follows ‘Pay Your Age’ with new promoNew York Post 07/17/2018
Last week’s “Pay Your Age” promotion created long lines in front of Build-A-Bear stores and earned the chain rebukes across social media when locations cut off sales during the one-day sale. Now, Build-A-Bear is creating a new promotion – “Count Your Candles” – that lets kids 14 and younger who are bonus club members buy the retailer’s Birthday Treat Bear for the same price as their age during their birthday month. The bear normally sells for $14.