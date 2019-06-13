Build-A-Bear bringing back ‘pay your age’ promotion

Retail News

Fast Company

Build-A-Bear ran a promotion whereby young customers only had to pay their age in dollars for one of the chain’s furry toys. The promotion was so popular that stores were swamped with customers having to spend as much as seven hours in line. Some locations had to close early during the one-day event over safety concerns. Not to be deterred, Build-A-Bear is running the promotion again with a few tweaks, including giving members of its rewards program five days to get the deal.