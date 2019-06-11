Buffalo Wild Wings fires staff over racist incident

Retail News
Buffalo Wild Wings fires staff over racist incidentThe Washington Post 11/04/2019
Staff at a Buffalo Wild Wings near Chicago are out of jobs after they asked a group of people celebrating a birthday to leave their table and move elsewhere because another customer didn’t want to sit next to black people. A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson said the restaurant operator “values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind.”
