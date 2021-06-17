Bubbles are in as Dunkin’ and Vera Wang launch new drink options

Retail News
Bubbles are in as Dunkin’ and Vera Wang launch new drink optionsFast Company 06/17/2021
Bubbles are in. Dunkin’ is selling Popping Bubbles that can be added to any cold or frozen drink or consumed sans a beverage. Vera Wang has debuted a prosecco under the Party label that sells for $25 a bottle. It is marketed in partnership with Araldica, an Italian wine company, and follows the brand’s launch of a vodka earlier this year.
