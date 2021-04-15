Bubble tea supplies are running low

Retail News

USA Today

American’s favorite bubble tea drinks, AKA boba, could become harder to find as supplies of tapioca, the chewy balls in the beverage, grow low. The blockage of the Suez Canal last month is said to have caused delays in shipments of the bubble tea ingredient. “This is an industry-wide shortage,” according to the owners of U.S. Boba Co., which operates shops in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. “Some boba shops are already out. Others will run out in the next few weeks. Ninety-nine percent of boba comes from overseas.”