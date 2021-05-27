Brooks Brothers, Forever 21 and Nine West owner eyes IPO

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Dallas Morning News

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the intellectual property to a wide variety of fashion and media brands, is considering filing for an initial public offering as soon as this year. The company is expected to seek a $10 billion valuation should it pursue going public. In addition to its wholly-owned brand portfolio, ABG has partnered with Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners in retailer acquisitions including Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers.