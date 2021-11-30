Retail News

British retailers don’t want to be mask police as new COVID variant arises

The Guardian 11/29/2021

The British government has reinstated mask wearing rules with the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant that may be more transmissible and vaccine resistant than previous versions of the virus. Retailers are asking the government not to put the onus on them to enforce mask wearing and social distancing rules since doing so in the past has led to verbal and sometime physical altercations with shoppers.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!