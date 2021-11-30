British retailers don’t want to be mask police as new COVID variant arises

Retail News
British retailers don’t want to be mask police as new COVID variant arisesThe Guardian 11/29/2021
The British government has reinstated mask wearing rules with the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant that may be more transmissible and vaccine resistant than previous versions of the virus. Retailers are asking the government not to put the onus on them to enforce mask wearing and social distancing rules since doing so in the past has led to verbal and sometime physical altercations with shoppers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!