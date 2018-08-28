BrewDog launches subscription channel devoted to everything beer-related

Retail News

Deadline Hollywood

Brand marketing may be taking an interesting new turn with the BrewDog Network, a streaming video subscription service ($5/month) produced by the eponymous craft brewer. James Watt and Martin Dickie, BrewDog’s founders, developed a show for the Esquire Network, but the parent company pulled the plug, so they decided to relaunch in a big way with a 24/7 enterprise featuring a reprise of their cult show plus cooking shows, quiz shows and other offerings appealing to said demographic.