Brands develop game plans to deal with social media crises

Retail News
Brands develop game plans to deal with social media crisesThe Wall Street Journal 02/19/2019
Companies are developing new approaches to deal with consumer outrage expressed over social media channels. Adidas, H&M, Reebok and others have had to deal with backlashes from consumers over ads or products deemed to be offensive. Experts say that dealing with these issues by acknowledging and apologizing for missteps while conducting thorough investigations to avoid repeating mistakes is critical in the current environment.