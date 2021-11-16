Brands and retailers find workarounds to keep supplies moving

Retail News
Brands and retailers find workarounds to keep supplies movingThe Washington Post 11/16/2021
Companies are finding different ways to deal with snarls in the supply chain. Stanley Black & Decker have moved production from Asia to Europe and the U.S. Colgate Palmolive has shifted to airfreight from ocean containers to move its toothpaste and toothbrushes, and Walmart has chartered its own ships to move goods.
Discussions
