Boxed acquires rapid delivery service

Boxed has reached a deal to acquire MaxDelivery, an on-demand grocery delivery service. Chieh Huang, co-founder and CEO of Boxed, said the acquisition “will mark our entry point into the rapidly growing fast-grocery delivery space, in addition to broadening our capabilities in micro dark-store fulfillment and fresh supply chain. Boxed customers have expressed how they value fresh groceries and we are excited to be able to deliver a more comprehensive product offering while benefiting from a complimentary business model.”