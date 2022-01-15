Bosses give workers pay raises

Retail News
Bosses give workers pay raisesUSA Today 01/14/2022
Companies have increased salaries an average of 3.4 percent heading into 2022, a bump from the 2.8 percent they handed out in 2021, according to a new survey from Willis Towers Watson. “There’s a great reprioritization of work, rewards and careers underway, and it’s putting significant pressure on compensation programs for many employers,” said Catherine Hartmann, North America rewards practice leader at Willis Towers Watson.
