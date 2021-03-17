Booze-free bars are popping up all over

Retail News

A new type of bar may be opening near you very soon. The establishments, which serve alcohol-free cocktails are drawing customers who want the atmosphere of a bar without the smell and behavioral changes that are associated with consuming spirits. “It’s just easier,” said Sondra Prineaux, a regular customer at Sans Bar, a booze-free business in Austin, TX. “I don’t have to worry about leaving my car here and getting an Uber home. I’ll wake up without a headache.”