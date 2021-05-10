Books get caught up in supply chain delays

Retail News

The New York Times

Bookshop owners are finding that they too are having a difficult time replenishing supplies as the same factors affecting other retailers and brands — manufacturing stoppages, port delays and labor shortages — are coming together to limit the titles they receive. “Trucks are more expensive, containers are more expensive, labor is more expensive,” said Jon Yaged, president of Macmillan’s U.S. trade books division. “And all the extra touches. It used to be that you would place a purchase order and it would just arrive two weeks later. Now, it’s 10 touches and 15 emails. It’s a lot more work.”