Blue light glasses become a big seller

Blue light glasses become a big sellerThe New York Times 02/18/2021
Blue light emitted by personal computers and other devices is said to have negative effects on humans such as suppressing the production of melatonin. Specially formulated glasses that reduce blue light exposure has become a big seller as more consumers look for ways to improve their physical and mental health during the pandemic. Scientists, however, question whether the added cost associated with these products matches the benefits they provide.
