Blue law keeps malls closed on Sunday

Blue law keeps malls closed on SundayCNBC 10/20/2019
Bergen County in New Jersey is known for the affluence of its residents and malls that attract shoppers from well beyond the county’s borders. The one thing fans of Bergen County’s malls can not do is shop them on Sundays as laws in place prevent the practice. Citizens of the county have regularly voted against changing the laws to allow shopping on the first day of the week.
