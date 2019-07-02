Blue Apron intros lower-priced meal kits on Jet.com

Retail News

TechCrunch

Blue Apron has had its problems of late, but can’t be faulted for failing to try a variety of tactics to get back on track. With its new Knick Knacks meal kit line available on Jet.com, the company is addressing two consumer sticking points: high cost and the requirement to subscribe. Knick Knacks will sell for $7.99 vs. the standard $17 – $23 and can be ordered individually. How can Blue Apron manage the price drop? The kits don’t contain the usual protein ingredients. (And yes, it’s ok to wonder if having to buy your meat, fish, etc. separately defeats the purpose of a convenience product.)