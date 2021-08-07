Bloomingdale’s to debut new small store concept

Retail News
Bloomingdale’s to debut new small store conceptForbes 07/07/2021
Bloomingdale’s is following the small box trend with Bloomie’s, scheduled to open on Aug. 26 in the Mosaic District shopping center in Fairfax, VA. “Bloomie’s has always been a term of affection from our loyal customers,” said Tony Spring, CEO, Bloomingdale’s. “Our new Bloomie’s store will deliver everything they love about Bloomingdale’s in a highly edited, convenient, and unexpected way.”
