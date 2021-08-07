Bloomingdale’s to debut new small store concept

Retail News

Forbes

Bloomingdale’s is following the small box trend with Bloomie’s, scheduled to open on Aug. 26 in the Mosaic District shopping center in Fairfax, VA. “Bloomie’s has always been a term of affection from our loyal customers,” said Tony Spring, CEO, Bloomingdale’s. “Our new Bloomie’s store will deliver everything they love about Bloomingdale’s in a highly edited, convenient, and unexpected way.”