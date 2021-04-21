Black religious leaders call for Home Depot boycott over Georgia voting law

Retail News

Th New York Times

Black religious leaders representing more than 1,000 churches in Georgia have called on their congregants and others in the state to boycott Home Depot over what they said was the retailer’s indifference to a recently passed law that they believe will restrict voting access to citizens, particularly among racial minorities. Home Depot, which is based in Georgia and did not publicly state a position on the legislation before it was passed, said in a statement that “the most appropriate approach for us to take is to continue to underscore our belief that all elections should be accessible, fair and secure.”