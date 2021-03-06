Black-owned vintage shops try to carve out a niche online

Retail News

The New York Times

Random and Chic, a black-owned vintage shop in Houston, is among the companies looking to cash in on the big and growing resale market. “I realize the power of representation, and what that looks like in the vintage realm,” said Shayla Janel Hill, owner of Random and Chic. “Black women are truly a minority in this niche, although there are tons of Black women who love to thrift, and who love fashion. I mean, we’re the tastemakers.”