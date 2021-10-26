Black-owned retailers are not cashing in on sneaker boom

Retail News

NBC News

Black athletes and culture are widely seen as the most significant factors behind the current popularity of sneakers, but Black-owned retail businesses have not fared so well when it comes to grabbing share of this $70 billion business. “You can count us on one hand [Black-owned businesses] in the whole sneaker industry,” said Isom Lowman, who owns nine Athlete’s Foot stores. “Considering we are the main consumers, the ones who built this industry, that’s sad.”