Black-owned retailers are not cashing in on sneaker boom

Black-owned retailers are not cashing in on sneaker boomNBC News 10/26/2021
Black athletes and culture are widely seen as the most significant factors behind the current popularity of sneakers, but Black-owned retail businesses have not fared so well when it comes to grabbing share of this $70 billion business. “You can count us on one hand [Black-owned businesses] in the whole sneaker industry,” said Isom Lowman, who owns nine Athlete’s Foot stores. “Considering we are the main consumers, the ones who built this industry, that’s sad.”
