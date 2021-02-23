Black-owned delivery service only delivers for Black-owned restaurants

Retail News

Fortune

Black and Mobile bills itself as the only Black-owned delivery service exclusively serving Black-owned restaurants. The business was started by twin brothers who were students at Shippensburg University. One of the brothers, Aaron, also chose to de-enlist from the National Guard, writing in his paperwork that he was doing so over concerns about the future imposition of martial law to turn the military against civilians expressing their right of protest. Mr. Cabello’s drill seargant, a white man, wrote in response, “This Black Lives Matter shit is f***ing stupid. You’re worthless, and you’re never going to be anything, just like the rest of them.”