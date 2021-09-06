Retail News

Black-owned beauty brands find more space on store shelves

The Associated Press/Fortune 06/09/2021

More than 20 companies have signed the Fifteen Percent Pledge, by which they seek to commit at least 15 percent of shelf and rack space to Black-owned brands. Others that have not committed to that effort are also moving to provide more space for Black-owned brands and also engaging in various programs to support startups when it comes to scaling up production.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!