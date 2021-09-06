Black-owned beauty brands find more space on store shelves

Retail News
Black-owned beauty brands find more space on store shelvesThe Associated Press/Fortune 06/09/2021
More than 20 companies have signed the Fifteen Percent Pledge, by which they seek to commit at least 15 percent of shelf and rack space to Black-owned brands. Others that have not committed to that effort are also moving to provide more space for Black-owned brands and also engaging in various programs to support startups when it comes to scaling up production.
