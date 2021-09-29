Black Friday expected to be retails biggest day of holiday season

Retail News
Black Friday expected to be retails biggest day of holiday seasonForbes 09/28/2021
The three busiest in-store shopping days of the holiday season will be Black Friday (Nov. 26), Super Saturday (Dec. 18) and the Thursday before Christmas (Dec. 23), according to Sensormatic Solutions. The company says in-store traffic remains down from 2019 levels but signs of improvement are evident as consumers gain comfort from the fact that more people are getting vaccinated against the virus.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!