Black franchise owners sue McD’s for racial bias

Retail News

USA Today

Black franchisees of McDonald’s are suing the fast food chain alleging biased practices that have hurt their businesses while franchises owned by their white counterparts are given preferential treatment leading to higher sales and profits. “By relegating Black owners to the oldest stores in the toughest neighborhoods, McDonald’s ensured that Black franchisees would never achieve the levels of success that White franchisees could expect,” alleges the lawsuit filed in a federal court in Youngstown, OH. “Black franchisees must spend more to operate their stores while White franchisees get to realize the full benefit of their labors.”