Black employees says diversity preached, not always practiced at Adidas

Black employees says diversity preached, not always practiced at AdidasThe New York Times 06/19/2019
The New York Times conducted interviews with 20 current and former employees of Adidas in the U.S. who described a corporate culture that fails to live up to the company’s own standards when it comes to diversity and race. The workers, all who identified as black, described acts of discrimination and being marginalized by management. Fewer than 4.5 percent of Adidas employees identify as black.