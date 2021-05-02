Black Dollar Index seeks to reward companies that promote racial equality and justice

Retail News

USA Today

The Black Dollar Index ranks companies and their support of Black Americans. “Think Better Business Bureau meets Consumer Reports for Black consumers,” said Kelle Rozell, a marketing director from Brooklyn, NY, who launched the consumer advocacy index with other Black professionals. Eighty percent of corporate scores are determined by their employment practices, including leadership and management roles. The remaining is based on discrimination claims, supplier diversity programs and investments in initiatives supportive of the Black community.