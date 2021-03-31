Black business leaders call for corporate peers to fight laws restricting voting access

Retail News

The New York Times

Kenneth Chenault, a former CEO of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck, are calling on business leaders across America to push back in states where Republican legislatures are attempting to pass laws that many say would make it hard for Blacks, other minorities and working class people to vote. The executives did not specifically criticize any company but said this is not a time for business leaders to provide muted responses. “There is no middle ground here,” Mr. Chenault said. “You either are for more people voting, or you want to suppress the vote.”