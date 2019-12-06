BK lover makes final drive-thru stop

Retail News

LAD Bible

Leonard Durkin, who died on May 28, loved going to Burger King with his son Peter over the past two years. The two regularly ate at Burger King, where the elder Mr. Durkin, ordered a Bacon Double Cheeseburger. Before his death, Mr. Durkin confided to his son that he would like to go to Burger King one last time. In the end, Mr. Durkin got his wish as his son saw that the hearse carrying his body stopped at the Burger King drive-through to order a Bacon Double Cheeseburger one last time.