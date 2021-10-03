BK gets flame broiled after its ‘women belong in the kitchen’ tweet

Retail News

USA Today

Burger King UK has learned that good intentions are no protection against bad results as the company is dealing with pushback on social media after sending out and then deleting a tweet that read, “Women belong in the kitchen.” The fast food operator was attempting to bring attention to gender disparity with the tweet, which pointed out that only 20 percent of chefs are female and that the chain was committed to helping women advance their culinary careers through scholarships and professional opportunities.