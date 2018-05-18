BK accused of bias in suit following homeless, black man’s false arrest

Retail News

The Washington Post

Emory Ellis went to a Burger King in Boston in 2015 to buy breakfast. When Mr. Ellis, who was homeless, attempted to pay for his order with a $10 bill, he was reported to the police and arrested. The man, who spent three months in jail since the arrest, was considered a parole violation. He was released and the Secret Service determined that the currency was real. Now, Mr. Ellis is suing Burger King and the store franchisee for nearly $1 million.