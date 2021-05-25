BJ’s Wholesale opening first clubs in Pittsburgh area

Retail News

Pittsburgh Action News

BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that it will open two clubs with gas stations in the Pennsylvania townships of Ross and South Fayette. The locations represent the chain’s first two in the Pittsburgh area. “We’ve made great progress accelerating the pace of our new club openings in the last few years and we’re looking forward to opening six new locations this fiscal year,” said Bill Werner, executive vice president of strategy and development. “We’re excited to bring the value and convenience of a BJ’s membership to more shoppers as we continue extending our reach across the eastern United States.”