BJ’s Wholesale Club names new CEO

BJ’s Wholesale Club names new CEOWWD/Yahoo Finance 04/21/2021
Bob Eddy has been named president and chief executive officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club, replacing Lee Delany who died unexpectedly earlier this month. Mr. Eddy, who has served as BJ’s interim CEO since Mr. Delaney’s passing, originally joined the warehouse club retailer as its chief financial officer in 2011 and was later appointed chief administrative officer in 2018.
