BJ’s touts record membership numbers

BJ’s Wholesale Club said that it achieved four percent comp sales growth during the second quarter as its club membership grew by three percent and its membership income rose 7.6 percent. “Our growth this quarter was driven primarily by record renewals. We continue to experience the highest rates of renewal on the largest class of members we have ever attracted. Our first-year renewal rate and on-time renewals are at historic levels,” said BJ’s president and CEO Robert Eddy.