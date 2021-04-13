Retail News

BJ’s mourns the loss of CEO Lee Delaney

Worcester Telegram & Gazette 04/12/2021

Lee Delaney, president and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club, died unexpectedly last week. The retailer announced that Mr. Delaney, 49, died of presumed natural clauses. “We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the passing of Lee Delaney,” said Christopher J. Baldwin, BJ’s chairman. “Lee was a brilliant and humble leader who cared deeply for his colleagues, his family and his community.”

