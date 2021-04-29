Retail News

BJ’s cutting HQ office space to address hybrid work reality

Worcester Business Journal 04/29/2021

BJ’s Warehouse Club is relocating to a new 190,000-square-foot headquarters building that is about two-thirds the size of its former base of operations. “The new office space in Marlborough will feature a modern design and an open floor plan, creating a more collaborative work environment for team members,” the company said. “Additionally, the new space will be equipped with the technology infrastructure needed to effectively support hybrid work.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!