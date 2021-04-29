BJ’s cutting HQ office space to address hybrid work reality

Retail News
BJ’s cutting HQ office space to address hybrid work realityWorcester Business Journal 04/29/2021
BJ’s Warehouse Club is relocating to a new 190,000-square-foot headquarters building that is about two-thirds the size of its former base of operations. “The new office space in Marlborough will feature a modern design and an open floor plan, creating a more collaborative work environment for team members,” the company said. “Additionally, the new space will be equipped with the technology infrastructure needed to effectively support hybrid work.”
