Bill seeks to address U.S. childcare system’s shortcomings

Retail News

The New York Times

Wealthy nations around the planet contribute an average of $14,000 a year to care for each toddler and allow their parents to go to work. The American government, by comparison, contributes around $500. A new spending bill being promoted the Congressional Democrats would seek to shrink the gap between the U.S. and other nations. “We as a society, with public funding, spend so much less on children before kindergarten than once they reach kindergarten,” said Elizabeth Davis, an economist at the University of Minnesota. “And yet the science of child development shows how very important investment in the youngest ages are, and we get societal benefits from those investments.”