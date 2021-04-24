Big Y launches new e-commerce platform

Retail News

The Republican/MassLive.com

Big Y Foods has launched myPicks to provide customers with a contactless means to place online orders for curbside pickup at its the chain’s supermarkets. “We are constantly searching for ways to improve the shopping experience for our customers. They’ve taught us the importance of having our own e-commerce option this past year, as demand soared due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Big Y COO Michael D’Amour. “We are excited to launch our new online shopping service for those customers interested in e-commerce. We look forward to expanding our digital capabilities in the future as we roll out to other locations throughout our marketing area.”