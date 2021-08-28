Big Lots’ top and bottom lines suffer from supply chain woes

Retail News
Big Lots’ top and bottom lines suffer from supply chain woesMarketWatch 08/27/2021
Supply chain and related issues along with inflationary pressures took their toll on Big Lots’ business in the second quarter. The retailer said that same-store sales declined 13 percent compared to last year’s pandemic-boosted 31 percent jump. Big Lots posted adjusted earnings of $2.75 a share, well ahead of the $1.12 expected by analysts.
Discussions
