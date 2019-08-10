Big food loses ground in snack/granola bar category

Retail News
Big food loses ground in snack/granola bar categoryThe Wall Street Journal 10/07/2019
General Mills’ Nature Valley and Kellogg’s Special K snack bars have lost market share to alternative products that offer more protein, less sugar and fewer ingredients. Snack bar sales in the U.S. grew 3.2 percent last year. Sales of granola bars were down 3.7 percent for the first eight months of the year.
Discussions
