Retail News

Big food loses ground in snack/granola bar category

The Wall Street Journal 10/07/2019

General Mills’ Nature Valley and Kellogg’s Special K snack bars have lost market share to alternative products that offer more protein, less sugar and fewer ingredients. Snack bar sales in the U.S. grew 3.2 percent last year. Sales of granola bars were down 3.7 percent for the first eight months of the year.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!