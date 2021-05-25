Retail News

Big candy is taking cannabis knockoffs to court

The New York Times 05/24/2021

Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, a division of Mars Inc., has filed a lawsuit against five companies for selling items with similar packaging and ingredients as theirs, but with one key difference. The lookalike products all contain various amounts of THC, the substance in marijuana that creates the high associated with the drug. Other big candy brands, including Hershey, have filed similar suits in recent years.

