Big brands raising prices may lose customers

Retail News
Big brands raising prices may lose customersFortune 11/16/2021
Big brand manufacturers such as Nestlé, PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble are counting on brand loyalty to keep customers buying their products even as they raise prices during this inflationary period. That strategy risks losing former brand loyalists who may seek less expensive brand and private label alternatives as personal finances get tight.
Discussions
