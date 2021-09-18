Big box retailers are stockpiling inventory ahead of the holidays

Retail News
Big box retailers are stockpiling inventory ahead of the holidaysThe Wall Street Journal 09/17/2021
Best Buy, Target, Walmart and other retailers are front loading inventory to make sure they have enough product on-hand to meet consumer demand this holiday season. This restocking is taking place after inventory housed in stores and warehouses fell to its lowest level since 1992, according to statistics released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
