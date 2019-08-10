Big box retail basks in the sun

Retail News
Big box retail basks in the sunThe New York Times 10/07/2019
Target, Walmart and other retail chains are putting solar panels on store roofs to cut operating costs. These moves continue a trend whereby retailers are relying more on renewable energy sources. Renewables are now substantially lower in cost. Solar prices have come down 90 percent over the past 10 years and wind is about 70 percent cheaper.
Discussions
