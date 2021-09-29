Biden’s ‘ports envoy’ gets trucks 24/7 access to ports

Retail News

The Washington Post

John Porcari, a former transportation official in the Obama administration, was named as “ports envoy” last month by President Biden. Mr. Porcari met with officials at the Los Angeles and Long Beach, CA, ports last week and helped to get them to add night and weekend hours for trucks so they can collect containers seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Opening access is just the start, Mr. Porcari said, as the ports, truckers, the rail system and warehouses will need to work together to reduce the current backup and get goods to their ultimate destinations.