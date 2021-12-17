Biden’s new ‘Truck Action Plan’ designed to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks

Retail News

The Biden administration’s Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force today unveiled a plan to incentivize states with funds and resources to help them speed the onboarding and training of more truck drivers. Included in the strategy is a 90-day challenge to states to expand a registered apprenticeship program. The so-named Truck Action Plan will also encourage companies to hire more veterans. “A strong, stable, and safe trucking workforce that offers good-paying jobs to millions of truck drivers is a critical lifeblood of our economy,” the White House said.