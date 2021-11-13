Biden’s infrastructure plan may help slow inflation, but not right away

Retail News
Biden’s infrastructure plan may help slow inflation, but not right awayThe New York Times 11/12/2021
President Joe Biden and his administration believe that the improvements in the nation’s infrastructure will help lower the costs of goods consumed by Americans. How fast that will happen remains an open question. Some economists expect inflation will go higher before it starts to recede.
