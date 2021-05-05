Biden’s ‘Buy American’ emphasis is more of the same on trade policy

Retail News
Biden’s ‘Buy American’ emphasis is more of the same on trade policyForbes 05/05/2021
President Joe Biden is much less confrontational with foreign governments than his predecessor when it comes to trading practices, but that hasn’t meant a wholesale shift in the current administration’s approach to imports from nation’s that are commonly perceived to not be playing by the same rules as the American government. Opponents of the former president’s trade policies argued that they raised prices for U.S. consumers and cost American jobs. Those same arguments remain, but no noticeable shifts in policy have taken place to date.
