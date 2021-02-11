Bezos says renewable energy will power Amazon ops by 2025

Retail News

The New York Times

Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chair of Amazon.com, has moved up his company’s timeline for powering all its operations with renewable from 2040 to 2025. Mr. Bezos, who recently made headlines for a flight to space on a Rocket built by Blue Origin, another company he controls, pledged $2 billion to restore natural habitats and transform food systems at the COP26 climate summit today. He said the loss of forests represents “a profound and urgent danger to us all” and “nature is already flipping from carbon sink to a carbon source” in many parts of the world.