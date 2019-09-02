Bezos goes very public in spat with National Enquirer

Retail News

Bloomberg

In accusing The National Enquirer of extortion and blackmail, Jeff Bezos (AKA the world’s richest man) is attempting to undercut the tabloid’s efforts to embarrass him publicly. It is undoubtedly no coincidence that the Amazon CEO has gone head to head with President Trump who complains about negative coverage from the Washington Post, owned privately by Mr. Bezos. Connect the dots from Mr. Trump to the tabloid that has proven to be a huge supporter of his ascendency, and you’ve got a fine … well, enquiring minds will want to know more.